What’s really behind the worker shortage?

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - You’ve probably noticed your favorite business or restaurant closing early. It’s likely happening because of a worker shortage.

It seems like everybody is affected by this national labor shortage.

“We are seeing a worker shortage in West Virginia and across the country,” said John Deskins who’s director of the bureau of business and economic research at WVU.

Back in August, the Upshur county sheriff offered an $8,000 sign on bonuses for new hires.

“It’s basically getting to be I’d say a crisis situation we’re getting into,” said Upshur county sheriff Virgil Miller.

Many of the job gaps are in food service in particular.

“...and we see a lot of you know...tension for example with fast food restaurants for example not having enough workers that’s just tension that have yet to be worked out as resulting from all the disruptions from last year,” said Deskins.

So many open jobs yet so many people still unemployed. Why aren’t those two stats lining up?

Deskins says answer is complicated.

“Honestly, we don’t fully understand why all the [workers] left.”

Deskins says there’s a common theme.

“Due to covid, due to all of the disruptions associated with covid, a lot of people left the workforce and now we’re trying to fill in the gaps that was created by those people leaving,” said Deskins.

Deskins says the assumption that unemployment checks kept people home is wrong.

Instead, he says, during the pandemic, many people are rethinking career versus life goals.

“I think a lot of people just left the workforce to become a stay-at-home parent, stay a home mom or a stay-at-home dad.”

Deskins says this shortage will most likely stick with us in the near future.

