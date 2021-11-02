Advertisement

Annabelle Eakle

By Master Control
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Annabelle Eakle, 75, of Mt. Clare, WV, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Stonewall Jackson Hospital following an extended illness. She was born in Mt. Clare, on November 4, 1945, a daughter of the late Leona Yeager. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lewis Eakle, in August of 1993. Mrs. Eakle is survived by four sons, Mike Eakle of Mt. Clare, Dave Eakle of Doddridge County, Mark Eakle Sr. and wife Crystal of Rootstown, OH, and Philip Eakle of Mt. Clare; five daughters, Alma Eakle and companion George McQuain of Clarksburg, Kathy Koch and husband Bart of Mt. Clare, Debby Fisher and companion Jon Douglas of Mt. Clare, Linda Perrine and husband Sam of West Union, and Michelle Ash of Buckhannon.  Also surviving are several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and two sisters, Sue Yeager of West Milford and Donna Burrows of Meadowbrook. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Harvey Eakle; one brother, Bobby Jo Yeager; and three grandchildren. Debra Sue Ann Koch, Laura Dale Withrow, and James Allen Eakle. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Thursday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. where the funeral will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Rodney Heckert presiding.  Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

