Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week: Fairmont Senior Boy’s Soccer

Polar Bears on path to third consecutive Class AA/A State Title
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: FSHS Boy's Soccer
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: FSHS Boy's Soccer(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior boy’s soccer team is on their way back to Beckley following their Class AA/A Region 1 Title win last Tuesday.

The No. 3 Polar Bears will face off against No. 2 Charleston Catholic in the State Semi-Finals in hopes of defending their back-to-back state titles.

While this is a younger team than in years past, it’s the team’s silent confidence, leadership and perseverance that will play to their advantage this Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy "Franco" Thomas shown in his boxing stock photo from his time as a heavyweight
Local residents mourn loss of famous boxer
Halloween buckets and the meaning behind the colors
The damages done by a Harrison Co. Fire
Harrison County man arrested on arson charges
bullying issues
Parents in Marion County take bullying issues to the BOE
Families come together for the second Halloween celebrated during the pandemic.
The community continues to celebrate Halloween despite the pandemic

Latest News

Region 2, Section II - Volleyball Sectional Tournament, Day 1
Volleyball postseason gets underway
Iowa State at West Virginia
Mountaineers knock off No. 22 Iowa State, 38-31
31st WVU Sports Hall of Fame
WVU holds 31st Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Cross country state meet
Class A, AA, AAA Cross Country State Meet results