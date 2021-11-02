Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week: Fairmont Senior Boy’s Soccer
Polar Bears on path to third consecutive Class AA/A State Title
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior boy’s soccer team is on their way back to Beckley following their Class AA/A Region 1 Title win last Tuesday.
The No. 3 Polar Bears will face off against No. 2 Charleston Catholic in the State Semi-Finals in hopes of defending their back-to-back state titles.
While this is a younger team than in years past, it’s the team’s silent confidence, leadership and perseverance that will play to their advantage this Friday.
