Bridgeport Police Department seeking help identifying people involved in theft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking help identifying the vehicle and people involved in a theft and destruction of property.

The incident occurred at the Hinkle and Deegan Lakes Park on Wednesday, October 27, according to a Bridgeport Police Department Facebook post.

Individuals and vehicles involved in the theft and destruction of property are in the photographs below.

If anyone has information regarding this, please contact Detective Carey at 304-842-8207.

The Facebook post can be found here.

A photograph of a suspect involved in the theft, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. (Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)

Bridgeport PD searching for theft suspect and vehicle. (Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)

The back of the truck involved in the theft, according to the Bridgeport PD. (Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)

