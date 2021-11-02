Bridgeport Police Department seeking help identifying people involved in theft
The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking help in identifying the vehicle and people involved in a theft and destruction of property.
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The incident occurred at the Hinkle and Deegan Lakes Park on Wednesday, October 27, according to a Bridgeport Police Department Facebook post.
Individuals and vehicles involved in the theft and destruction of property are in the photographs below.
If anyone has information regarding this, please contact Detective Carey at 304-842-8207.
