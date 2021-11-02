Advertisement

Cora Lea Delligatti

Cora Lea Delligatti
Cora Lea Delligatti(Cora Lea Delligatti)
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Cora Lea Delligatti, age 90, died on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at her son’s home in Lisbon. She was born on March 2, 1931, in Kingmont, WV. Daughter of the late Clarence and Edna Shaver. Cora especially loved our large family gatherings.  She was quite the cook making homemade cavatelli, ravioli, and pizza. She enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles and watching Jeopardy. She was a loving “Nana” to her grand and great grandchildren. She lived for 25 years in Boardman raising her sons and working for many years at Brentwood Originals. After moving back to her hometown of Fairmont WV she worked for 15 years at Sam’s Club and several years at Marion County Historical Society. Her husband Frank Delligatti, Sr., whom she married on February 3, 1951, preceded her in death on, August 1, 2011. They celebrated 60 years together. Cora is survived by her three sons, Victor (Liz) Delligatti of Mineral Ridge, Thomas Delligatti of Ona, WV and Frank (Marsha) Delligatti of Lisbon; Six grandchildren, Tara Delligatti of WV, Dustin Delligatti of WV, Christopher Delligatti of Salem, Aimee (Richard) Dunn of Indianapolis, Zachary (Jenny) Delligatti of Irwin, PA and Stephanie (Ryan) Daniels of Niles. Numerous great grandchildren as well. She was also preceded in death by three sisters; Pam Brown, Elsie Floyd and Jeanie Rogers Wilson all of Fairmont WV; two Daughters-in-law, Barbara (Kissack)Delligatti and Sarah (Kupka)Delligatti; and a grandson, Dean Delligatti. Donations may be made in Cora’s memory to Immaculate Conception Church, 329 Maryland Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554 and/or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512. Family and friends are welcome to call at the Carpenter-Ford Funeral Home, Fairmont on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 406 Alta Vista Ave., Fairmont on Saturday Nov. 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. with, Father Jojan Joseph, CST, as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

