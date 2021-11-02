Advertisement

Fire breaks out in downtown Buckhannon

The same building caught fire in early October, leading to several businesses and apartments suffering major damage.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in downtown Buckhannon.

The fire broke out in a building on E. Main St. around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Video sent to 5 News shows heavy smoke and streets blocked off in the area.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

City officials say no injuries have been reported.

The fire has since been put out.

Officials say Main St. will be closed until the area is cleared.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

