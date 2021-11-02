Advertisement

Gregorio Cruz “Greg” Aguilar

By Master Control
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Gregorio Cruz “Greg” Aguilar, 64, of Mt. Clare passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in the United Hospital Center.

He was born in Ojo de Agua San Nicolas Tolentino, Mexico on March 12, 1957, a son of the late Norberto C. and Paulina C. Cruz Aguilar.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Gloria Tobias Aguilar, whom he married on December 7, 2001.

Also surviving are five sons, Josh Aguilar and his fiancé Erin Day of Mt. Clare, Robert Aguilar of Parkersburg, Joey Barron of West Milford, Anthony Aguilar of Mt. Clare and Bub Jones and his wife Chelsea of West Milford; several grandchildren including a special grandson, Trenton Aguilar; and several brothers and sisters in Mexico and Texas.

Greg was a painter for Applied Construction Solutions, and previously worked for his good friend David Alvarez with MEC and ACS where he formed many close friendships.

Greg was a special husband and father and a hard-working man. He never met a stranger, loved everyone and considered everyone family. He was involved with Operation Firm Handshake and always helped others. He sold tacos to help those in need and would have fed the world if he could have.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to the Greg Aguilar Memorial Fund.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:00 am with Matt Baker presiding. Interment will be in the Seventh Day Baptist Church Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

