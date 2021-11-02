Advertisement

‘Harold & Kumar’ actor Kal Penn comes out as gay, says he’s engaged to partner

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor and producer Kal Penn has revealed he is engaged to be married to his partner, Josh, after 11 years together.

The couple first met in Washington 11 years ago when Penn was working in the White House Office of Public Liason during the Obama administration.

The 44-year-old “Harold & Kumar” actor discussed his relationship in his new book, “You Can’t Be Serious.”

Penn told People Magazine he discovered his sexual orientation later in his life.

Penn, who is also known for his roles in “House” and “Van Wilder,” said he kept his relationship quiet until now because his close family and partner, whose last name wasn’t revealed, don’t love the attention.

“Josh and I have been together for 11 years. I’m really happy to share that chapter with folks. He, like my parents, sort of shunned the public eye, you know, and I wanted to respect that,” Penn said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. “When we codified a relationship, I just sort of thought I’d like to be respectful of him the same way that I’m respectful of my parents.”

Penn’s book was released on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy "Franco" Thomas shown in his boxing stock photo from his time as a heavyweight
Local residents mourn loss of famous boxer
The damages done by a Harrison Co. Fire
Harrison County man arrested on arson charges
What’s really behind the worker shortage?
What’s really behind the worker shortage?
Tuesday Morning Snow
First snowflakes of the season could appear Tuesday morning
Flemington structure fire
Crews respond to structure fire in Flemington

Latest News

A photo of the first snow of the season, taken by Mark Moody with Canaan Valley Resort.
Some wake up to first snow of season
A viewer sent video from Terra Alta showing some light snow and clouds.
A viewer sent video from Terra Alta showing some light snow and clouds.
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
First snow of the season. Captured by Mark Moody of Canaan Valley Resort
Snow video from Mark Moody with Canaan Valley Resort