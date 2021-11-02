Harrison County man flees police, crashes car before arrest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lumberport man was arrested after fleeing police and crashing his car, according to authorities.

Ricky Swiger, 41, was arrested on Monday for driving on a revoked license and fleeing police, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Swiger was driving a Chevy Equinox in Clarksburg with a cracked windshield and a plastic rear windshield.

Officers say Swiger stopped the car to let two passengers out of the car, and ran over one passenger’s foot as he took off again.

The criminal complaint says Swiger passed several cars on double yellow lines on Route 19 North.

The complaint goes on to say the car drove to Howard Run Road, and Swiger exited the vehicle and ran into the woods.

The complaint says Swiger left the car in drive, and it went over a hill and struck a tree.

Officers say they were able to find Swiger shortly after he ran into the woods.

Officers also say he was driving on a revoked license because of three separate DUI incidents.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.