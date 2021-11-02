Advertisement

Harrison County road closed through next Friday

A road in Harrison County will be closed until next Friday, November 12.
(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of a road closure on County Route 20/67, Arbutus Park Road.

The road closure will be in effect from now through Friday, November 12.

The road will be closed to all traffic at all times, including emergency vehicles.

The reason for the closure is to install a culvert.

Drivers can bypass this closure by using Cimmaron Road, which is accessible from WV 20 near Pinti Chiropractic Care Center.

