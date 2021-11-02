Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 2, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was a dry, mild start to the week, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. This morning, a disturbance pushes in from the west, bringing isolated showers to the lowlands and, because the mountains are close to freezing at the surface, snow showers in the mountains. We’ll likely see light rain showers in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountains until about noon. As a result, we won’t see much (<0.1 inches of rain in the lowlands, around 1 inch of snow in the mountains at most). Still, if you’re in the mountains, it’s not a bad idea to plan for slick spots on the road just in case. By the afternoon, the precipitation leaves, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and highs in the chilly mid-40s. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds, so it will be calm outside. This allows temperatures to dip into the upper-20s, which could lead to frost in some areas. As a result, the National Weather Service in Charleston has issued Freeze Warnings for parts of NCWV from 2 AM to 10 AM tomorrow morning. Not only will you want a coat, but you’ll want to take any plants you can inside and protect plumbing from the cold. Overall, expect today to be cold and cloudy, with morning precipitation. Tomorrow will be dry and partly cloudy, with some sunshine at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s for the afternoon, dipping into the upper-20s overnight. Overall, expect the dry, chilly weather to continue tomorrow. Thursday and Friday will be similar, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-40s, as the high-pressure system keeps us dry and cool. Over the weekend, warmer air starts flowing in from the southwest, allowing for slightly warmer temperatures and some sunshine. In short, after seeing some precipitation today, the rest of the week will be chilly but dry, so you’ll only need a thick coat and to keep an eye on outdoor plumbing.

Today: Light rain showers will be in the lowlands and light snow showers will be in the mountains, so if you’re in the mountains, it’s not a bad idea to give yourself a few extra minutes. Because the ground is warm, we won’t see much accumulation, but we could still see 1″ of snow in some areas and 0.1″ of rain i the lowlands. By noon, the precipitation goes away, and we’re left with cloudy skies by the afternoon. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be well below-average, in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a cloudy, chilly afternoon. High: 47.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see clear spots. Winds will be light. Because of this, we could see frost in some parts of NCWV, which could damage plants, and we could also see some problems with outdoor plumbing, so keep an eye on your plants and outdoor plumbing. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s, so it will be chilly. Overall, expect a cold night. Low: 30.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see some sunshine at times. We’ll stay dry, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s for our highs and the upper-20s for our lows, so we’re still well below-average for early-November. Overall, expect a calm, chilly day. High: 48.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy once again, so we will see more sunshine and more calm conditions. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the upper-40s (perhaps low-50s depending on how much sunshine we see). In short, another chilly, but otherwise nice day. High: 50.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.