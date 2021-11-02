Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 2, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!! So did you see some snow where you are today? You might have if you were in the higher elevations. We had a snowy video sent in this morning from Terra Alta and it confirmed what the radar was reporting. If you didn’t get snow, then you probably saw some rain in all of our area except our most northern counties. That disturbance is now making its way toward the eastern seaboard. And what’s coming in behind it will be a string of very cold mornings. The National Weather Service has issued its first which I’m sure will be a series of freeze warnings. The most current warning becomes valid at 2 am on Wednesday and runs till 10 am. This doesn’t include all of our area, Morgantown, Fairmont, Kingwood, Davis and Parsons are not included in this warning. Temperatures tomorrow morning, just before sunrise, are expected to come down in the warning area to 28F. But we could see those temperatures go even lower in the higher elevations. Wednesday will warm to the upper 40′s with a mostly sunny day. Thursday through Sunday will be very much the same with possibly lower morning temperatures, but a trend to be slightly warm each day. No precipitation is expected for the next week. It looks like the next day we’ll see our morning rise above freezing will be next Monday morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with frost: Low 30

Wednesday: Cold start then mostly sunny: High 48

Thursday: Cold start, then partly cloudy: High 50

Friday: Cold start, then sunny: High 51

