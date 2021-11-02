Advertisement

Logan County coal miner dies

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A coal miner that worked at a mine in Sharples has died.

Brian D. Wallen, 49, was fatally injured late Monday afternoon at the Mingo Logan Coal Company’s Mountaineer II Mine in Sharples.

Brian was an Assistant Chief Electrician with 25 years of mining experience.

Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued a statement after learning of Wallen’s death.

“Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn that we lost one of our West Virginia coal miners today,” said Gov. Justice. “We should never take for granted the strength and the courage of those who go underground to do the incredibly important work that it takes to power our communities, our state, and our nation with coal for electricity generation and for steel making. Our hearts ache for this brave man, his family, and the entire coal mining community for this terrible loss. I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for all his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Senator Joe Manchin also released a statement after learning of Wallen’s death.

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Brian D. Wallen,” said Manchin. “We are keeping his family, friends and loved ones in our prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Brian was an Assistant Chief Electrician with 25 years in the mines. His service to our state and country must never be forgotten. We know we can never repay our miners’ sacrifices, and we are forever grateful they put their lives on the line every day to power our great nation. Gayle and I, along with all West Virginians, send our sympathies to Brian’s family and community as they mourn the loss of their loved one and fellow West Virginian.”

