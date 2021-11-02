Advertisement

Marshall accepts invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference

The Herd will join the league by July 1, 2023
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - After announcing their intent to leave Conference USA, Marshall officially accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference this morning.

The Herd’s membership will begin by July 1, 2023, and comes after several C-USA schools announced their departure for the AAC.

Joining the Sun Belt Conference allow Marshall to be apart of the league’[s long-term deal with ESPN, as well as help with recruiting and overall enrollment.

