Shirley Ryan Bulka

In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Bulka will be cremated. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Friday November 12, 2021 at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Casey Mahone as Celebrant.

