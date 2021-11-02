Advertisement

Some wake up to first snow of season

Some people around the region woke up Tuesday morning to the first snow of the season.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Temperatures were low enough in some of the higher elevations Tuesday morning that light snow was seen in the area.

However, temperatures will warm up today to the upper 40s, meaning most, if not all, of the snow spotted this morning will not last long.

Mark Moody sent 5 News this video from Canaan Valley Resort showing some snow.

A viewer from Terra Alta, in Preston County, sent 5 News this video of some snow.

Click here to see Joseph Williams’ morning forecast to find out if we will see any additional snow for the next few days.

A viewer sent video from Terra Alta showing some light snow and clouds.
First snow of the season. Captured by Mark Moody of Canaan Valley Resort
