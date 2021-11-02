Vicki Lynn Goldsmith, 64, of Weston, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

She was born in Weston on May 15, 1957, a daughter of Carol Fay Posey Taylor and the late Cledith James Taylor. In addition to her father, Vicki was preceded in death by twin grandchildren-of-the-heart: Charleah and Sophie.

On June 15, 1975, Vicki married the love of her life, Ray “Andy” Anthony Goldsmith. Together they shared the joys of marriage and raising their two children for over 46 years and he will miss her dearly.

Forever cherishing their memories of Vicki are her husband, Andy Goldsmith of Weston; mother, Carol “Nan” Taylor of Weston; two children: Sherry Riley and husband, Joseph, of Weston and Ray “Andy” Goldsmith II of Jane Lew; two grandchildren: Austin Riley and Cameron Goldsmith; one god-son, William Trent and wife, Brittanie, of West Union; two grandchildren-of-the-heart: Jasmine and Bexley; three siblings: Marsha Garton and husband, Josh, of Westfield, Petey Taylor and wife, Debbie, of Weston, and Barbara Winans and husband, Steve, of Camden; one sister-in-law, Mary Arbogast of Shinnston; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Vicki graduated from Lewis County High School in 1975. She spent some time employed at WV Glass and Louie Glass, but for the majority of her career, Vicki was self-employed as an in-home daycare and in-home caregiver. She had the largest heart and was always willing to help others, especially animals. Vicki was an avid animal lover and if she found an unclaimed animal, she brought it home to give it all the love and affection she had to offer. In her spare time, Vicki loved to knit and crochet one-of-a-kind pieces for her family and friends. She also made the best homemade candy. Vicki was a devoted and Godly woman and a member of the Miles Chapel United Methodist Church in Weston. She had a selfless and motherly nature and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Doddridge County Humane Society and mailed to 1286 Wiseman Run Road, Salem, WV, 26426, the Lewis/Upshur Animal Facility and mailed to 318 Mud Lick Rd, Buckhannon, WV, 26201, or toys to be donated to Miles Chapel United Methodist Church and dropped off at 1934 US 33, Weston, WV 26452.

Vicki’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Miles Chapel United Methodist Church located at 1934 US HWY 33W in Weston from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kenny Kendall officiating.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Vicki Lynn Goldsmith. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.