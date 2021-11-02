Advertisement

VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An inbound flight from Atlanta had to make an emergency landing at Yeager Airport on Monday night.

The plane safely landed Monday at 10:12 p.m. after reporting an emergency due to pressurization issues to Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT).

Fog was also reported in the cabin to ATCT.

When the plane stopped, the West Virginia Air National Guard 130th Fire Department boarded the aircraft to check for passenger medical issues and reported the oxygen masks were deployed with a faint smell of smoke in the cabin.

All 51 people on the plane were able to evacuate.

None of the passengers or crew on board the plane needed medical attention.

