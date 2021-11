Volleyball postseason gets underway

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle, South Harrison, Notre Dame, Doddridge, Trinity and Tygarts Valley kicked off the Region 2, Section II Volleyball tournament this evening at Doddridge Co.

GAME 1: No. 4 Doddridge won 3-0 over No. 5 Trinity

GAME 2: No. 3 Notre Dame won 3-1 over Tygarts Valley

GAME 3: No. 4 Doddridge won 3-1 over No. 1 Clay-Battelle

GAME 4: No. 2 South Harrison won 3-1 over No. 3 Notre Dame

Day 2 Line-Up:

GAME 5: Trinity vs. Notre Dame

GAME 6: Tygarts Valley vs. Clay-Battelle

GAME 7: Doddridge Co. vs. South Harrison

GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

