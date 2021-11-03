Advertisement

Barbour County man indicted on child pornography charges

A Barbour County man has been indicted on child pornography charges, according to U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
(WDBJ7)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been indicted on child pornography charges, according to U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Jon Yost, 27, of Philippi, was indicted on child pornography charges, according to a document from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to the document, Yost was indicted on one count of “Transportation of Child Pornography – Previous conviction,” one count of “Possession of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction,” one count of “Production of Child Pornography – Previous conviction,” and one count of “Attempted Production of Child Pornography – Previous conviction.”

The document says Yost is accused of producing, having, and sending child pornography in Barbour County from September 2019 to May 2020.

The document also says Yost faces at least 15 and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the transportation charge, faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the possession charge, and faces at least 25 years and up to 50 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the production and attempted production charges.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Building on fire in Buckhannon
Fire breaks out in downtown Buckhannon
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Truck and tractor-trailer collide on I-79, one death reported
Logan County coal miner dies

Latest News

Wood County man arrested on attempt to solicit Bridgeport minor
Wood County man arrested on attempt to solicit Bridgeport minor
How local health departments are preparing for child covid vaccine
How health departments are preparing for child covid vaccine
How local health departments are preparing for child covid vaccine
how local health departments are preparing for child covid vaccine
Man charged after being apprehended by police on Yeager Airport airfield
Man charged after being apprehended by police on Yeager Airport airfield
Preston County residents indicted on charges involving insurance fraud