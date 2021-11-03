Barbour County man indicted on child pornography charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been indicted on child pornography charges, according to U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Jon Yost, 27, of Philippi, was indicted on child pornography charges, according to a document from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to the document, Yost was indicted on one count of “Transportation of Child Pornography – Previous conviction,” one count of “Possession of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction,” one count of “Production of Child Pornography – Previous conviction,” and one count of “Attempted Production of Child Pornography – Previous conviction.”

The document says Yost is accused of producing, having, and sending child pornography in Barbour County from September 2019 to May 2020.

The document also says Yost faces at least 15 and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the transportation charge, faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the possession charge, and faces at least 25 years and up to 50 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the production and attempted production charges.

