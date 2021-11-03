Bridgeport wins Class AAA Region 1, Section 2 Title

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport bested Buckhannon-Upshur early in the night, while University won it over Preston to land the Indians and Hawks in the Class AAA Region 1, Section 2 Championship match.

The Indians dominated throughout the entire match, taking the first and second set 25-15, and winning the final 25-20.

Violet Sickles was a stand-out on the court tonight, giving Bridgeport an edge over the Hawks.

The Indians will play for the Class AAA Region 1 Title this Saturday at Brooke.

