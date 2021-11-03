Christine Elaine Chewning Wood, 56, a resident of Beverly, passed from this life Monday, November 1, 2021, at her home. Christine was born Saturday, March 19, 1965, in Elkins, a daughter of Ray Elliott Chewning and Patricia Jewell Currence Chewning who survive in Mill Creek. On October 9, 1996, in Monterey, VA, she was married to Douglas C. Wood, who survives. They had celebrated twenty-five years of marriage. Also left to cherish Christine’s memory are four children, Richard Wood and Timmy Wood, both of Beverly, Shelby Howell-Smith and wife, Shannon, of Mill Creek, and Heather Howell of Beverly, four siblings, Warren “Shag” Chewning and companion, Virginia Shannon, Dole Chewning and wife, Stephanie, Bernicia Davis and husband, Billy, all of Mill Creek, and Ashley Brown and husband, Travis, of Marlinton, four grandchildren, Josiah, Jamie, Parker, and Owen, eight nieces and nephews, Keighan, Hunter, Mason, Shawn, Tiffany, Faith, Gracy, Adelyn, and five great nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her paternal grandparents, Wilson and Bessie Radar Chewning, and Dale and Eva Grace Mills Currence Christine was a 1983 graduate of Tygarts Valley High School, had worked for Akins Home Care in Elkins, and was a homemaker. For many years, she had served as a weigh-in assistant for Bass Nation WV, she had volunteered with Special Olympics and the Rebekah and I.O.O.F. Lodge. On October 15, 2021, she became the first woman elected as Grand Secretary for the I.O.O.F. Grand Lodge of WV. Christine enjoyed crocheting, was an avid reader, and was a great cook. A giving soul that never met a stranger, she would be there to help night or day, and she especially loved caring for her family and doting on all her kids, nieces and nephews, grandkids, and all the kids who weren’t related to her. A visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on day, November 5, 2021, from 11am until 1pm, the funeral hour. Rev. Randy Long will officiate and interment will follow at Mill Creek Cemetery in Mill Creek. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Christine Elaine Chewning Wood. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.