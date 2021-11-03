Advertisement

Doddridge County girls XC wins Class A State Title

Bulldogs edged out Williamstown
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ONA, W.Va (WDTV) - The Doddridge County girl’s cross country team brought home the Class A State title on Saturday.

The victory marked the sixth time the Bulldogs have won the championship.

Doddridge was able to edge out Williamstown, whom they have been neck and neck with all season.

Lexi Lamb lead the charge for the Bulldogs, winning the individual state title. The Bulldogs Katie Cottrill (3), Bailey Holden (8), Emily Gola (12) and Cassie Cumberledge (15) rounded out the top 15.

