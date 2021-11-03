How health departments are preparing for child covid vaccine

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kids-sized doses of the covid-19 vaccine are going into little arms in our area soon.

The governor announced the state is ready to begin providing shots to children as young as 5.

The CDC approved the covid-19 vaccine for the youngest age group yet.

“I was happy to see that the ACIP committee voted 14 to nothing in favor of administering the covid vaccine for kids,” said Administrator of the Marion county health department Lloyd White.

White says kids aged 5 to 11 will receive about a third of the dose compared to the adult dose.

The Marion County Health Department has not received the vials yet but the administrator says he’s ready for when they do.

The governor in his press briefing saying he and members of the state’s pandemic response leadership team been preparing for weeks for the covid vaccines for kids 5 to 11 to be approved.

“We’re ready to go,” said West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

White says he has not seen any serious side effects to date.

“We found the most common side effect is a sore arm and you would anticipate, in fact, you would hope you would get some reaction that indicates it’s amounting an immune response,” said White.

In clinical trials, the pediatric vaccine was shown to be nearly 91% effective in preventing covid-19, according to the CDC.

Some counties such as Monongalia County are already administering the shots as early as tomorrow.

“...and as with all of the covid vaccines, [the Marion County Health Department] requests that they go to our website to register. That allows us to have more effective planning for the size of the clinic, plan for the vaccines administered for that date so it just makes it a smooth operation for everyone,” said White.

White tells me he anticipates the doses for kids to arrive sometime next week.

