Jane Caroline Isgan Bonasso, 90, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday November 2, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Farmington, WV on September 22, 1931, a daughter of the late Frank and Wanda Isgan.

Jane is survived by her husband Peter Bonasso, her 6 children, 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Daughter Josephine Bonasso Alexander and husband Lon; grandchildren Chris and Eliza Alexander, Elizabeth Brady, Loni Jo Alexander and Brian and Gretchen Alexander. Great-grandchildren; Wesley and Roman Alexander, Eli Brady, and Jade and Everett Alexander.

Son Franklin and Cynthia Bonasso; grandchildren Dominica and Aaron Yoho, Peter and Aileen Bonasso, Jessica and Shawn Brown and Anna and Mike Triviso. Great-grandchildren; Abriana and Lilie Yoho, Emilia and Julian Bonasso, Eleanor, Stella and Madeline Brown, Carmen and Viviana Cantoni and Leonardo Triviso.

Daughter Donna Bonasso Wilfong and husband Kevin; grandchildren Andrew and KellyAnne Wilfong, Stephanie and Stephen Walker, and Michelle and Charles Klevin. Great-grandchildren; Sophia, Max and Olivia Wilfong and Eve Walker.

Son John Bonasso and former daughter-in-law Rosemary; grandchildren Francesca and Brian Mullen, Angela and Jason Urse, Lucy and Bill Caruso, and Johnny and Lauren Bonasso. Great-grandchildren; Matthew and Téa Rose Mullen, Jonathan, Frank, and RoseEllen Ferguson, Ruby Rose and Rocko Caruso and Josiah Bonasso.

Son Sam and Terri Bonasso; grandchildren Daniel and Theresa Bonasso, Samuel and Susan Bonasso, Sarah and Scott Stuart, and Tressa Bonasso. Great-grandchildren; Jonah and Nora Bonasso, Emerson and Haydn Bonasso, and Ophelia and Juliette Stuart.

Son Michael and Mia Bonasso; grandchildren Michael Bonasso and Marissa and Beau Robinson.

Jane was all about family, instilling upon her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren the Fruit of the Spirit. She imparted her strong faith to her family by exhibiting the fullness of Galatians 5:22-23. “Love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control”

She was a devout Catholic and dedicated follower of Christ; committed to serving the Church throughout the years and her guild at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was a faithful member of the Franciscan Order. Jane was an avid sports lover, a loyal fan of The Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and Mountaineers She was passionate about gardening, cross stitching, taking rides with her family and spending time with her grandchildren playing card games. Jane was also a very talented seamstress.

Jane was a graduate of Farmington High School, class of 1949. She worked at Alcan Aluminum and retired from Fairmont General Hospital after 15 years of service. But her dedication and biggest priority in life was to God and her family.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her two sisters, Juanita and Joann.

The family would like to express with the deepest gratitude their appreciation for the WV Caring Hospice nurses and the wonderful caring and compassionate aides Sheila Costin and Ada Wix. You were all such a blessing to our entire family.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in Jane’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 329 Maryland Avenue, Fairmont, WV on Friday, November 5, 2021 at noon with Reverend Father Jojan Joseph presiding. The interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Bonasso family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 201 Columbia Street, Fairmont, WV.

