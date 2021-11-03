Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 3, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing mountain snow and rain yesterday morning, we cleared out in the afternoon as a weak disturbance moved east and a high-pressure system pushed in from the west. This morning, temperatures will be in the upper-20s across NCWV, which means the development of frost that could harm plants and damage outdoor plumbing. As a result, we’re under a Freeze Warning until 10 AM, so not only will you need a heavy coat this morning, but you’ll want to check your plants and outdoor plumbing. By the afternoon, we warm up into the mid-40s, still a bit chilly but above-freezing. Skies will be partly sunny, and winds will be light. Heading into tonight, skies will be partly clear, so it will be calm. Winds will be light. Because of this, temperatures could dip into the upper-20s again, which could lead to some damaging frost and the need for a thick coat or blanket. Overall, expect a calm, cold afternoon. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, so expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be slightly warmer than today, in the upper-40s. In short, tomorrow will be cool but sunny. Over the next few days, the combination of a northerly high-pressure system and a dip in the jet stream will result in lows in the upper-20s and highs in the upper-40s to low-50s, so the chilly, heavy-coat weather continues. It’s not until Saturday that we see highs in the mild mid-50s. Skies will also stay partly sunny during that time, so expect plenty of dry weather. Models indicate that it won’t be until the latter half of next week that we’ll see any precipitation come into NCWV. In short, the next few days will be chilly, with some sunshine and calm conditions.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, so we will see some sunshine. Winds will be light and coming from the northwest, and temperatures will be below-average, with highs in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a chilly but calm day. High: 47.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will be light. Because of this, we’ll see temperatures drop into the upper-20s, which could result in widespread frost. Keep an eye on outdoor plumbing and sensitive plants, and definitely bundle up. Overall, expect a calm, but cold night. Low: 27.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy, so expect filtered sunshine at times. Winds will be light and variable, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s to low-50s. So expect another below-average afternoon, with some sunshine. High: 50.

Friday: It will be a beautiful afternoon, with sunny skies, so we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light and variable, with no rain expected. temperatures will be in the low-50s, slightly warmer than tomorrow or today. Overall, expect a cool, sunny end to the workweek. High: 51.

