Letter of recommendation helps keep a harm reduction program in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown City Council voted to approve a letter of recommendation for Milan Puskar Health Right to continue their harm reduction program.

Health Right’s harm reduction program offered education on overdose deaths, safe sexual practice, and the availability of syringe exchange through their LIGHT program in hopes of limiting the spread of infection.

Recent legislation required Health Right to get licensing to continue offering their program. Harm reduction programs need to be supported by the local municipality for them to continue. The council’s letter of recommendation will help fulfill this requirement.

Caitlin Sussman, a facilitator of Health Right’s harm reduction program, said the support they offer often helps people begin their road to recovery.

“Be a presence in people’s lives to help make them safer until maybe they want treatment but at the very least keep people alive,” she said.

At the committee of the whole meeting on October 26, Recovering addict Diane shared her story.

She told the council that the program saved her life and alerted her to the harsh reality of disease spread by drug use.

“I’ve had several friends that have passed away from drug addiction, and a lot of them died from infections,” Diane said.

She shared that people make mistakes, but it was possible to make the change needed to push forward.

“Addicts, we make decisions that are not healthy for our children, our husbands, our wives, and ourselves,” Diane explained.

Diane proudly shared she was almost two years clean and had a job that made her proud.

“I don’t have to keep looking down and looking down on myself for the things that I’ve done because what I have done is not who I am,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.