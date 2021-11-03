Lewis County Grand Jury announces 25 indictments

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County Grand Jury announced 25 indictments for the November term.

Eight of these indictments were sealed.

The indictments include attempted murder, burglary, first-degree arson and destruction of property.

Those indicted range from 24 to 68 years old.

The following is a list of those indicted:

William Sprouse, 25: Fraudulent use of an access device

Garrett Lewis, 24: Burglary, theft

Christopher Goldsmith, 35: Attempted murder, malicious assault

Cody Hinkle, 28: Burglary, theft, destruction of property

Christopher Linville, 28: Theft

Jacob Wilber, 30: Grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft, possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to deliver

Joel Bishop, 37: Grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft

Bradley Young, 45: First-degree arson

Jason Strawderman, 45: Receiving or transferring stolen property, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Lola Lawson, 68: Endangerment involving a firearm

Michael Davisson, Jr., 35: Destruction of property

Derrick Stalnaker, 27: Grand theft, entry of building other than a dwelling, destruction of property, petit theft

Kayla Bonnell, 36: Welfare fraud

Dusty Turner, Sr., 51: Failure to appear

James Hovis, 35: Failure to appear

Justin Daly, 35: Failure to appear

Megan Payne, 30: Failure to appear

