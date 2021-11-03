Lewis County Grand Jury announces 25 indictments
Nov. 3, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County Grand Jury announced 25 indictments for the November term.
Eight of these indictments were sealed.
The indictments include attempted murder, burglary, first-degree arson and destruction of property.
Those indicted range from 24 to 68 years old.
The following is a list of those indicted:
- William Sprouse, 25: Fraudulent use of an access device
- Garrett Lewis, 24: Burglary, theft
- Christopher Goldsmith, 35: Attempted murder, malicious assault
- Cody Hinkle, 28: Burglary, theft, destruction of property
- Christopher Linville, 28: Theft
- Jacob Wilber, 30: Grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft, possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to deliver
- Joel Bishop, 37: Grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft
- Bradley Young, 45: First-degree arson
- Jason Strawderman, 45: Receiving or transferring stolen property, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
- Lola Lawson, 68: Endangerment involving a firearm
- Michael Davisson, Jr., 35: Destruction of property
- Derrick Stalnaker, 27: Grand theft, entry of building other than a dwelling, destruction of property, petit theft
- Kayla Bonnell, 36: Welfare fraud
- Dusty Turner, Sr., 51: Failure to appear
- James Hovis, 35: Failure to appear
- Justin Daly, 35: Failure to appear
- Megan Payne, 30: Failure to appear
