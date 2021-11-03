Advertisement

Lewis County Grand Jury announces 25 indictments

A Lewis County Grand Jury announced 25 indictments for the November term.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Eight of these indictments were sealed.

The indictments include attempted murder, burglary, first-degree arson and destruction of property.

Those indicted range from 24 to 68 years old.

The following is a list of those indicted:

  • William Sprouse, 25: Fraudulent use of an access device
  • Garrett Lewis, 24: Burglary, theft
  • Christopher Goldsmith, 35: Attempted murder, malicious assault
  • Cody Hinkle, 28: Burglary, theft, destruction of property
  • Christopher Linville, 28: Theft
  • Jacob Wilber, 30: Grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft, possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to deliver
  • Joel Bishop, 37: Grand theft, conspiracy to commit grand theft
  • Bradley Young, 45: First-degree arson
  • Jason Strawderman, 45: Receiving or transferring stolen property, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
  • Lola Lawson, 68: Endangerment involving a firearm
  • Michael Davisson, Jr., 35: Destruction of property
  • Derrick Stalnaker, 27: Grand theft, entry of building other than a dwelling, destruction of property, petit theft
  • Kayla Bonnell, 36: Welfare fraud
  • Dusty Turner, Sr., 51: Failure to appear
  • James Hovis, 35: Failure to appear
  • Justin Daly, 35: Failure to appear
  • Megan Payne, 30: Failure to appear

