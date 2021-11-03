Advertisement

Morgantown Girls XC three-peats as Class AAA State Champions

Irene Riggs wins individual state title, Mohigans put 5 in top 10
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORA, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mohigans came home with a lot of hardware from the Class AAA Cross Country State Championships on Saturday.

The back-to-back and reigning state champs defended their title, making history by winning the last three state championships (2019, 2020, 2021).

All seven of the Morgantown runners were in the top 13, with five making the top 10.

Junior Irene Riggs defended her individual title as well.

