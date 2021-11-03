Advertisement

Person apprehended by police on Yeager Airport airfield

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A person was apprehended by police Wednesday morning at Yeager Airport, airport officials said.

Around 6 a.m., an airport employee on patrol saw the person on the airfield and asked them to show an airport badge.

Airport officials say the person - who was not identified - was not an airport employee and tried to run from police.

The person was caught and taken to a hospital for an “evaluation,” officials said.

While authorities continue to investigate, airport officials say there is no threat to the public.

