Preston County residents indicted on charges involving insurance fraud

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Preston County residents are facing wire fraud charges, according to U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

The four that are charged in eight-count indictment involving wire fraud, according to a document from the U.S. Attorney’s office, are:

Cynthia Miller, 36, of Newburg, West Virginia

Dustin Miller, 41, of Reedsville, West Virginia

Markitta Miller, 28, of Reedsville, West Virginia

Stacey Moreland, 34, of Tunnelton, West Virginia

According to the document, the four are accused of working together to stage a vehicle accident, fabricate injuries and file false insurance claims.

The crimes allegedly occurred from March to July 2019 in Taylor and Preston Counties.

The document says each of them faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.

