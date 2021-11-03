Section of Deckers Creek Rail-Trail to be closed for undercut repair
A section of the Deckers Creek Rail-Trail will be closed beginning Monday, November 8 for installation of a retaining wall and trail surface repair.
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A section of the Deckers Creek Rail-Trail will be closed beginning Monday, November 8 for installation of a retaining wall and trail surface repair.
The trail will be closed a short distance from the rail-trail bridge behind Kroger in Sabraton to the Carnegie Street crossing near mile 2.5.
This work will stabilize the trail and prevent further erosion of the trail foundation from a bend in Deckers Creek.
The trail will be closed from November 8 to approximately December 31 unless delayed by adverse weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
To find other sections of the rail-trail to enjoy and for rail-trail construction updates, please visit www.montrails.org.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.