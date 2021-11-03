Advertisement

Waneta (Howell) Preisler

Nov. 3, 2021
Waneta (Howell) Preisler, 77, of Cowen passed away Wednesday, November 03, 2021 at Webster Nursing and Rehabilitation in Cowen. She was a retired Real Estate Agent.

Born November 11, 1943 in Webster Springs, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Edra (Sears) Howell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers and two sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Rick (Rosetta) Howell of Webster Springs, and Sandra Preisler of Arizona; grandchildren: Erica (companion, Amos Hamrick) Howell and Megan (Jimmie) Estep; great-grandchildren: Xavier Hamrick, Ivan Hamrick, and Zayden Hamrick.

In keeping with Waneta’s wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Waneta’s family.

