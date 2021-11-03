Warner launches election security campaign

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s time to plan for fair and secure 2022 midterm elections, according to West Virginia’s chief election official.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner announced on Tuesday the launching of the new “See Something, Text Something!” election security campaign.

The program uses the technology of common communication devices to quickly and securely report allegations of wrongdoing directly into the West Virginia Secretary of State (WVSOS) Investigations Division.

Warner said he sees a double benefit of this program. The easy-to-use text to report technology will encourage people to report possible election fraud, and the accessibility and speed of the ability to report will deter offenders from engaging in errant behavior.

According to Secretary Warner, possible violations of election law can be confidentially reported from any common texting device in three easy steps:

Text WV to 45995 (Msg & Data rates may apply)

Click on the incoming text link

Submit the Confidential Complaint

The user-friendly complaint form can be viewed online here.

Once submitted, the complaint is received immediately by the WVSOS Investigations Division for action with a notice of receipt upon submission.

Complaints made to the WV Secretary of State’s Office are kept confidential. By state law, employees of the WVSOS Office are not permitted to discuss any election investigation or complaint.

“In West Virginia, we’re continuing our effort in making it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” said Secretary Warner. “The general public plays a vital role in helping my office and our county clerks keep elections fair and secure.”

The “See Something, Text Something!” campaign will run through next year’s November 2022 General Election.

