Wood County man arrested on attempt to solicit Bridgeport minor

A Wood County man was arrested Tuesday on attempts to solicit a minor in Bridgeport.
David Rockhold
David Rockhold(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wood County man was arrested Tuesday on attempts to solicit a minor in Bridgeport.

David Rockhold, 54, of Waverly, West Virginia, was arrested on Tuesday after attempts to solicit a 15-year-old girl from Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says Rockhold conversed with the girl through social media and text messages between October 2020 and September 2021.

Officers say Rockhold asked on multiple occasions for nude photos from the girl.

Rockhold is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

