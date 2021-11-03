WVU football prepares for No. 11 Oklahoma State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football is preparing for one of their most challenging games of the season, No. 11 Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers will need to not only match their 38-31 performance against Iowa State, but exceed it, if they want to best the Cowboys.

Though Jarret Doege shined on offense last Saturday, he will be up against the No. 7 total defense in the country, but the momentum of the last two wins is not lost with the Gold and Blue, it will play to their benefit as they take on a team that Neal Brown credits as being bigger, older and more physical than other opponents.

The Mountaineers kick off at 3:30 p.m. at home this Saturday.

