Advertisement

WVU football prepares for No. 11 Oklahoma State

Mountaineers coming off 38-31 victory over Iowa State
By Casey Kay
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football is preparing for one of their most challenging games of the season, No. 11 Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers will need to not only match their 38-31 performance against Iowa State, but exceed it, if they want to best the Cowboys.

Though Jarret Doege shined on offense last Saturday, he will be up against the No. 7 total defense in the country, but the momentum of the last two wins is not lost with the Gold and Blue, it will play to their benefit as they take on a team that Neal Brown credits as being bigger, older and more physical than other opponents.

The Mountaineers kick off at 3:30 p.m. at home this Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building on fire in Buckhannon
Fire breaks out in downtown Buckhannon
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Tommy "Franco" Thomas shown in his boxing stock photo from his time as a heavyweight
Local residents mourn loss of famous boxer
Truck and tractor-trailer collide on I-79, one death reported
The damages done by a Harrison Co. Fire
Harrison County man arrested on arson charges

Latest News

Doddridge girls win XC Class A State Championship
Doddridge County girls XC wins Class A State Title
Morgantown girls XC three-peats as State Champs
Morgantown Girls XC three-peats as Class AAA State Champions
Week 10 WVSSAC Football Rankings
Week 10 WVSSAC Football Rankings
Marshall accepts invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference
Marshall accepts invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference