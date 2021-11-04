3 injured in house fire that spreads to second home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were injured when a fire that started at one West Virginia home spread to another, officials said.

Two people suffered critical injuries in Tuesday night’s blaze, Charleston Fire Department Lt. David Hodges told WSAZ-TV. The third person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, he said.

The fire began at one home with some sort of explosion and then spread to a second home, said Charleston Building Commissioner Tony Harmon. He said the injured people were in the first home, which was destroyed. The other home had significant damage, but the people who lived there were able to get out safely, he said.

The case of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

