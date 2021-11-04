Advertisement

3 injured in house fire that spreads to second home

Three people were injured when a fire that started at one home spread to another, officials said.
3 burned in Charleston house fire, one critically
3 burned in Charleston house fire, one critically(WSAZ/Brendan Tierney)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were injured when a fire that started at one West Virginia home spread to another, officials said.

Two people suffered critical injuries in Tuesday night’s blaze, Charleston Fire Department Lt. David Hodges told WSAZ-TV. The third person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, he said.

The fire began at one home with some sort of explosion and then spread to a second home, said Charleston Building Commissioner Tony Harmon. He said the injured people were in the first home, which was destroyed. The other home had significant damage, but the people who lived there were able to get out safely, he said.

The case of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Preston County residents indicted on charges involving insurance fraud
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of protests
Christopher Howard charged after being apprehended at Yeager Airport
UPDATE: Man charged after being apprehended by police on Yeager Airport airfield
Truck and tractor-trailer collide on I-79, one death reported

Latest News

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
WV extending SNAP benefits for Nov.
WV extending SNAP benefits for Nov.
WV extending SNAP benefits for Nov.
The Elkins Walmart shoplifter
WV State Police needs help identifying Elkins Walmart shoplifter
Elkins Walmart Shoplifter
Elkins Walmart Shoplifter
About 1,000 Cabell Huntington Hospital service workers remain on strike
Maintenance, service workers strike at WVa hospital