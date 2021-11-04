Advertisement

Bookkeeper pleads guilty to payroll tax fraud of nearly $2 million

A West Virginia woman pleaded guilty Thursday to willfully failing to pay over to the IRS employment taxes withheld from employees’ wages, according to the U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT
Diann Clark, 59, of Morgantown, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to a payroll tax fraud charge, according to a document from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to the document, Clark pleaded guilty to one count of “Willful Failure to Collect or Pay Over Employment Tax.”

The document says Clark was an office manager and bookkeeper at Alpha Associates, where she was responsible for collecting and paying over to the IRS Social Security, Medicare, and income taxes withheld from the wages of Alpha Associates employees between 2014 and 2018.

A document from the U.S. Department of Justice says Clark did not pay $1,986,410 in taxes to the IRS despite knowing the firm withheld these payroll taxes from its employees’ paychecks.

The document says Clark faces up to five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

