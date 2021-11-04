Costs for housing inmates increases

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Administrator announced Wednesday a rate hike for housing its inmates in the state’s regional jails.

Right now, each inmate costs the county about $48 a day. This upcoming summer...That rate will increase to a little over $54.

The state legislature didn’t pass a bill on jail fees in its last session, meaning the fees charged to counties will increase to the actual per-diem rate.

Advocacy director for the ACLU Eli Baumwell says the rate increase is a result of the costs of the facility, services, and things like meals. It’s a fixed per day, per inmate cost. The more inmates, the higher the bill.

“The overcrowded jails are bankrupting counties even when they are shared, it’s causing a huge burden on counties,” said Baumwell.

Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott says paying to house people in the state’s regional jails is the largest line item on the county checkbook but there has to be a way to fit the bill.

“We pay an average of $200,000 a month for our regional jail bill and it is the highest it’s ever been,” said Elliott.

Baumwell says there needs to be ways to alleviate jail costs.

“What it really speaks to is the need to look at alternative ways of housing people or alternative ways of holding people accountable especially people who haven’t even been convicted of a crime,” said Baumwell. “We know that at least at one point more than half the people who are in our regional jails were pre-trial that means that haven’t even been tried yet.”

There was no home confinement when Elliott started on the commission 17 years ago.

“Now we alternative sentencing that we’ve worked very very hard on for the last couple years, one being home confinement,” said Elliott.

Home confinement Elliott says could save taxpayers a million dollars a year.

For drug and alcohol related crimes, Elliott said prosecutors and magistrate courts decide if home confinement would be appropriate.

“We can have as many...I think we have around 65 or so on it right now home confinement you don’t have a jail bill. They pay to serve their sentence of it at their house,” said Elliott.

Another way Elliott says the county is alleviating jail costs is with a day report center. the center is a structured program that allows people who are convicted of nonviolent crimes to begin a drug treatment plan that requires daily drug tests. There are other aspects that include community service or enrollment in education programs.

