FSU scholarship applications for 2022-2023 now open

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University is now accepting General and Presidential Scholarship applications for the 2022-23 Academic Year.

Both incoming and current Fairmont State students are encouraged to complete the General Scholarship application to determine eligibility for funding awarded through the University’s Office of Financial Aid.

“More and more, Fairmont State University has become the top choice for students wanting to transform their lives with an affordable education,” said Mirta M. Martin, Fairmont State University President. “We offer one of the lowest tuition rates in the state as well as academic programs you simply cannot find anywhere else. I urge all college-seeking students to file their FAFSA and apply for scholarships as soon as possible. Doing so makes college even more affordable, our value even more remarkable, and your dreams even closer.”

All students completing the General or Presidential Scholarship applications must have a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file with Fairmont State in order to be awarded scholarships through the University. Completing the FAFSA will also enable financial aid counselors to determine a student’s total award package, including grants and loans.

Applications for the McClain Presidential Scholarship are available here and must be submitted by February 1, 2022.

The General Scholarship application is available here, and the submission deadline is March 1, 2022.

For a comprehensive list of scholarships and their requirements, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/scholarshiplist. All scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

