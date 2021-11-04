BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gerald Parker, 85, of Stow, Ohio left this Earth on Saturday, October 30 after a prolonged illness. He was born on May 1, 1936, in Connellsville, PA. Gerald was a 1955 graduate of Fairview High School. He moved to Stow, Ohio in 1967 and remained there for the rest of his life. Gerald worked for Ben Franklin Stores for 18 years, and spent 21 years with, Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools before retiring in 2001. He was a member of VFW post 7062, Moose Club #918 and Eagles Club #2207. Gerald loved cars and singing karaoke with all his friends.Gerald is preceded in death by his wife, Julia A. “Judy” Parker of Stow, Ohio; his parents Howard and Irene Parker of Grant Town and his brother James Parker of Grant Town. Gerald is survived by his brother, Gary Parker of Grant Town, several nieces and nephews, and many friends including Sue Miller of Stow, and Peggy S Yost of Stow. “Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home. A private interment will take place on Monday at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.