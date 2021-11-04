Harris ready to take in “biggest accomplishment” of his career
Jersey number to be retired Nov. 6 at Oklahoma State game
Published: Nov. 3, 2021
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No true WVU fan can forget the name Major Harris.
Harris was the Mountaineers’ quarterback from 1987-1989, which included 1988′s undefeated regular season record and visit to the national championship.
Harris’ No. 9 will be retired in Saturday’s home contest against Oklahoma State.
