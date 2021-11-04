Advertisement

Harris ready to take in “biggest accomplishment” of his career

Jersey number to be retired Nov. 6 at Oklahoma State game
By Julia Westerman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No true WVU fan can forget the name Major Harris.

Harris was the Mountaineers’ quarterback from 1987-1989, which included 1988′s undefeated regular season record and visit to the national championship.

Harris’ No. 9 will be retired in Saturday’s home contest against Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Building on fire in Buckhannon
Fire breaks out in downtown Buckhannon
Truck and tractor-trailer collide on I-79, one death reported
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Logan County coal miner dies

Latest News

Randy Tenney
Tenney stepping down as WVWC head baseball coach
Doddridge girls win XC Class A State Championship
Doddridge County girls XC wins Class A State Title
Bridgeport wins Class AAA, Region 1, Section 2 Volleyball Championship
Bridgeport wins Class AAA Region 1, Section 2 Title
WVU prepares for No. 11 Oklahoma State
WVU football prepares for No. 11 Oklahoma State