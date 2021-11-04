Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 4, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday brought cool conditions and sunny skies, as a high-pressure system moved in from the west. This afternoon, after experiencing lows in the upper-20s and a hard frost in the area, expect conditions similar to yesterday, with partly sunny skies and a few clouds pushing in from the west. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s to low-50s, slightly warmer than yesterday. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be light, and no fog is expected. Because of the calm conditions, we dip down into the mid-20s in some areas, even cooler compared to this morning, so you’ll want a coat tomorrow morning. Overall, expect a chilly but otherwise calm afternoon. Tomorrow afternoon will be similar to today, with mostly sunny skies, so expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s once again. So conditions won’t really have changed much tomorrow. Heading into the weekend, however, we will warm up, as the high-pressure system moves east and an upper-level ridge builds out west, bringing warm air into WV. As a result, temperatures rise into the upper-50s over the weekend. We’ll also see sunny skies over the weekend, so definitely go out and have some fun over the next few days if you can. The first half of next week will also bring sunny skies and mild temperatures. It won’t be until later next week that we even see increasing rain chances. In short, today and tomorrow might be chilly and require a coat, but the first weekend of November will be perfect for outdoor activities.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, so expect a mix of Sun and clouds. Winds will be light, and we start with a hard freeze this morning, before it goes away by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s to low-50s, about 10 degrees below-average. Overall, expect a chilly but nice afternoon. High: 50.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. We could see some frost due to the cold temperatures and light winds, so don’t be surprised if you see some frost on your windshield. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s. Overall, expect another cold, crisp night. Low: 26.

Friday: It will be a beautiful afternoon, with sunny skies and light winds, so nothing eventful is happening. Temperatures will be in the low-50s again, below-average but tolerable. In short, a cool but great end to the workweek. High: 51.

Saturday: Skies will be sunny and clear, and winds will be light, so it will be a beautiful day. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s, more in-line with average highs than the past few days. In short, a great start to the weekend. High: 57.

