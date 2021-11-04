Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | November 4, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! It was a chilly start to the day with some fog in place, but the temperatures rose from 25F here in Clarksburg, to near 50F by the afternoon. Tonight will also be another cold night with temperatures dropping quickly down into the mid 20′s again, but Friday promises to be a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching at or around 50F again. The weekend and also into Monday promise to provide plenty of sunshine, with morning lows and afternoon highs slowly ticking up every day. Monday will likely be our first day that we don’t reach that freezing point, and we’ll see afternoon highs back into the average range of the lower 60′s. The slight warming trend will continue next week and our first shot of rain will be toward mid to the later part of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear with frost: Low 25

Friday: Cold start then sunny: High 50

Saturday: Cold start, then sunny: High 56

Sunday: Cold start, then sunny: High 58

