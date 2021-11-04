Advertisement

Kids outdoor playsets recalled due for potential entrapment hazard

About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the...
About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC. (United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Davon Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPLC) - Outdoor playsets for children have been recalled by Backyard Play Systems due to a potential entrapment hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC stated wooden parts on the Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer, Captain’s Fort and Fort Highlander, used to reinforce and create a decorative design on the roof, pose an entrapment hazard, KPLC reported.

Kids can become trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the gable decoration.

About 5,100 units were sold in the U.S., and about 200 were sold in Canada, according to the CPSC.

The agency said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled playsets and contact Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit, which includes replacement wood parts, hardware and instructions.

If a consumer is unable or does not want to do the repair themselves, Backyard will send a representative to perform the repair for them at no charge. The firm said it is contacting all known purchasers directly.

More information is available on the CPSC website.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Preston County residents indicted on charges involving insurance fraud
The Elkins Walmart shoplifter
WV State Police needs help identifying Elkins Walmart shoplifter
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of protests
Christopher Howard charged after being apprehended at Yeager Airport
UPDATE: Man charged after being apprehended by police on Yeager Airport airfield

Latest News

You’ll have to start paying more to house county inmates soon.
Costs for housing inmates increases
You’ll have to start paying more to house county inmates soon.
Paying more to house county inmates
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
Report: Phoenix Suns owner Sarver has history of racism, misogyny
Taylor County man sentenced to 28 years for child pornography charge
Taylor County man sentenced to 28 years for child pornography charge
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness: Shooting victim lunged toward Rittenhouse’s rifle