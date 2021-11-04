Mountaineers’ regular season coming to a close

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s soccer will host Bowling Green Thursday for the Mountaineers’ final home game of the regular season.

With the last home contest comes senior night, a group head coach Dan Stratford is proud of and holds gratitude for in how they handled his transition to head coach.

His other message? This doesn’t have to be the last senior night, the last game. If they play the way they want to, they could be back on the pitch in Dick Dlesk in the postseason.

