Taylor County man sentenced to 28 years for child pornography charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for a child pornography charge, according to U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

The document says Weber pleaded guilty in June 2021 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Production of Child Pornography.”

The document further says Weber is accused of using a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct and producing child pornography from that conduct in June 2020 in Taylor County.

