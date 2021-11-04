Tenney stepping down as WVWC head baseball coach

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College baseball’s Randy Tenney announced he will resign as the Bobcats’ head baseball coach effective Dec. 31st.

Tenney has been the head coach for the past 35 seasons plus many more as a graduate assistant and assistant coach under legend Hank Ellis.

Tenney will remain the Director of Athletics at WVWC.

