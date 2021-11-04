Advertisement

Tenney stepping down as WVWC head baseball coach

Will remain Bobcats’ Director of Athletics
By Julia Westerman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan College baseball’s Randy Tenney announced he will resign as the Bobcats’ head baseball coach effective Dec. 31st.

Tenney has been the head coach for the past 35 seasons plus many more as a graduate assistant and assistant coach under legend Hank Ellis.

Tenney will remain the Director of Athletics at WVWC.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of protests
Preston County residents indicted on charges involving insurance fraud
Christopher Howard charged after being apprehended at Yeager Airport
UPDATE: Man charged after being apprehended by police on Yeager Airport airfield
Truck and tractor-trailer collide on I-79, one death reported

Latest News

High school volleyball
Colts grab sectional title in Class AA Region II Section 1 tournament
WVU men's soccer
Mountaineers’ regular season coming to a close
Major Harris
Harris ready to take in “biggest accomplishment” of his career
Doddridge girls win XC Class A State Championship
Doddridge County girls XC wins Class A State Title