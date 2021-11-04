Advertisement

Woman accused of trying to hire assassin online

If convicted, Jessica Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
If convicted, Jessica Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.(WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Anthony Warren and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman in Mississippi is accused of hiring an assassin online to kill someone in the area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release Jessica Leeann Sledge, 39, allegedly tried to hire the hitman between September and November.

Sledge was unaware that the person she contacted was actually an FBI special agent. The intended victim was unharmed.

According to WLBT, Sledge appeared before a federal magistrate Wednesday, where the judge determined she should remain in jail until her preliminary hearing.

Sledge is facing one felony count of the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

If convicted, Sledge faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency plane landing at Yeager Airport
VIDEO: Flight makes emergency landing at Yeager Airport
Preston County residents indicted on charges involving insurance fraud
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of protests
Christopher Howard charged after being apprehended at Yeager Airport
UPDATE: Man charged after being apprehended by police on Yeager Airport airfield
Truck and tractor-trailer collide on I-79, one death reported

Latest News

Kids ages 5 through 11 won't have time to get fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving or Hanukkah, but...
Timeline set to have kids vaccinated by the holidays
Judge Bruce Schroder faulted the judgment of a juror who had made a joke to a court security...
Rittenhouse judge dismisses juror for joke
The release of the vaccination rules followed weeks of regulatory review and meetings with...
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
WV extending SNAP benefits for Nov.
WV extending SNAP benefits for Nov.
WV extending SNAP benefits for Nov.