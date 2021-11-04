Advertisement

WV extending SNAP benefits for Nov.

West Virginia SNAP recipients will get their benefits for at least one more month.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia SNAP recipients will get their benefits for at least one more month.

The SNAP emergency allotments are being extended through the end of November.

The final run is scheduled for December 8.

317 more West Virginians received benefits from the October to November term.

West Virginia is one of 32 states that extended benefits through November.

